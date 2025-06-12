Two Sigma Investments LP Has $228,000 Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,344 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Clarus were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $3.50 price objective on Clarus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Clarus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Clarus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently -4.83%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

