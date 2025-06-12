Two Sigma Investments LP Has $231,000 Stock Position in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,110,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,002,000 after buying an additional 363,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,085,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,607,000 after buying an additional 136,314 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4%

DNTH stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $582.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $32.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dianthus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

