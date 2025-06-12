Two Sigma Investments LP Has $240,000 Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 309,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 83,637 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $175.65 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

