Two Sigma Investments LP Has $249,000 Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 314,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 910.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.11 per share, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,737,294.04. This represents a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder National Financial I. Fidelity acquired 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 110,483,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,236,964.80. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,575,000 shares of company stock worth $153,673,720. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

FG opened at $32.65 on Thursday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.47). F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.