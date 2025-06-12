Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Holdings in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Greenland Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Greenland Technologies by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 27,035 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Greenland Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 28,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.02. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Wang purchased 6,211,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $6,211,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,211,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,211,740. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.