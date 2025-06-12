Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $235,000 in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $17.72 on Thursday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $81.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

