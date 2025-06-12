Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,347 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Zura Bio were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZURA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 1,499.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 657,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Zura Bio by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zura Bio by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zura Bio by 12,060.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,532 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ZURA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zura Bio from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zura Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZURA opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Zura Bio Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $86.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.12.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Zura Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.