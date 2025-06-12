Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $227,000 Investment in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.
Genius Sports Trading Up 3.0%
Genius Sports stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $143.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Genius Sports declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Genius Sports Company Profile
Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
