Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 293,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on APLT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Therapeutics Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

