Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 6,800 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,531 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNRG. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 97,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,863,794.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,645.45. This represents a 41.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

HNRG stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $695.78 million, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.52. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $117.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Articles

