Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Holdings in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ARQ were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ARQ in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARQ in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ARQ in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in ARQ in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in ARQ by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden bought 75,000 shares of ARQ stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 226,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,206.80. The trade was a 49.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Joseph M. Wong sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $30,869.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 354,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,417.20. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 165,856 shares of company stock worth $677,555 and have sold 20,588 shares worth $96,352. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARQ
ARQ Stock Performance
Shares of ARQ stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.30 million, a P/E ratio of -529.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.11.
ARQ Company Profile
Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARQ
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.