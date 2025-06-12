Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 223,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000.

Get Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PBE opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.84.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.