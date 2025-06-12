Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 23,833 Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,833 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Enviri were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enviri by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Enviri news, SVP Russell C. Hochman acquired 40,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $251,596.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,638.39. The trade was a 50.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom George Vadaketh acquired 40,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $249,841.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,072.20. This represents a 43.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRI opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Enviri Co. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.00 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

