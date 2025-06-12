Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 2,918 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $497.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $380.63 and a 1-year high of $522.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $478.16 and its 200 day moving average is $484.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

