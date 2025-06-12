Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 339,957 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,957 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 75,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1,128.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 188,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $145.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.11. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

