Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 44,032 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,032 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $44.14 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OGE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,835.92. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,643.92. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.