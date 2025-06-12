Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 62,027 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,027 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 80,567 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,342,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,783,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,837,583.67. This trade represents a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFF. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

Village Farms International stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.22. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

