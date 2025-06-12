Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 65,578 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,578 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mereo BioPharma Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.35 million, a PE ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.02.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

