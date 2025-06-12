Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 6,911 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Aura Biosciences were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,917,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,764,000 after buying an additional 112,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,723,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 54,103 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,247,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 783,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Biosciences

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,218.30. This represents a 13.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Conor Kilroy sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $39,319.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,313 shares in the company, valued at $984,428.37. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,578 shares of company stock valued at $52,067 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aura Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $333.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

