Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $261,000 Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSYS stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $763.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.11 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

