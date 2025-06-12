Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Caleres were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAL. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $18,336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 252,140 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 579.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 256,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 804,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 172,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,049,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,475,000 after acquiring an additional 167,326 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caleres news, Director Lori Greeley acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $159,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,700. This trade represents a 900.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $454.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $614.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 11.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

