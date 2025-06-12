UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 10,426 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Tyra Biosciences were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.07. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYRA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.