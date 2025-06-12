UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Altimmune by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Stock Down 3.0%

ALT opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

