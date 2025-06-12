UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Kenon were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenon by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Kenon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,782,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,868,000 after purchasing an additional 88,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kenon during the fourth quarter valued at $998,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kenon by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Stock Performance

NYSE:KEN opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.12. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Kenon Increases Dividend

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $4.80 dividend. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

