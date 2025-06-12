UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATXS opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.39. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATXS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

