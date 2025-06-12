UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,251,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 4,637.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 471,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 18,252 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,298.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,976.85. This trade represents a 13.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,914 shares of company stock worth $168,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRNT shares. Capital One Financial cut Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Get Our Latest Report on GRNT

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $122.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 488.89%.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.