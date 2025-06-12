UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $438,000 Position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 509.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPK. Bank of America started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.06.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $257.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

HighPeak Energy Profile

(Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

