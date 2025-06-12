UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULH shares. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Universal Logistics from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $24.72 on Thursday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $650.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $382.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

About Universal Logistics

(Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

