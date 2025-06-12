UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $639,000 Stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Cricut were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Cricut by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,514 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Cricut by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cricut by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 213,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 68,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $27,735.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,059,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,311,477.25. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 401,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,303 over the last ninety days. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Cricut Price Performance

Shares of CRCT opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.55 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Cricut’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Cricut Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

