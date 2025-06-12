UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $674,000 Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LILA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 200,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 816,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Balan Nair bought 22,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $99,999.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,894.39. This trade represents a 1.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $36,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,243.13. This represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LILA opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Liberty Latin America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

