UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,057,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 71,454 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 68,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $551.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.28.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOA

North American Construction Group Profile

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.