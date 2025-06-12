UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTOS shares. Baird R W downgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Custom Truck One Source from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE CTOS opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $422.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Custom Truck One Source’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

