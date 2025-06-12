UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Invests $684,000 in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of BVS opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $551.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bioventus

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Bioventus news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $53,639.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,917.77. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $115,291. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BVS. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price objective on Bioventus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

