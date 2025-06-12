UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Invests $691,000 in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sezzle by 3,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sezzle by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625,000. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 311,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $22,353,208.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,080,926.78. The trade was a 66.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,080 shares of company stock valued at $34,247,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEZL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.83 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sezzle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Sezzle Price Performance

Sezzle stock opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $134.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70.

Sezzle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sezzle Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

