UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 18,261 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GCT opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.35.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $271.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 2nd that permits the company to buyback $16.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on GCT. Roth Mkm cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

