UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 18,972 Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Westrock Coffee were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Westrock Coffee by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 392,214 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Westrock Coffee by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Westrock Coffee by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEST stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. Westrock Coffee has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $651.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.85 million. Analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Westrock Coffee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Westrock Coffee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 25,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 371,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,550.80. This trade represents a 7.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William A. Ford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,425.50. This trade represents a 3.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $879,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

