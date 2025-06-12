UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 21,594 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 152.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 53,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4%

TRDA stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $299.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.06. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $21.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRDA

Entrada Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.