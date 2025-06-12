UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 35,352 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,352 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 395,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,684,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 479,348 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 26,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $32,092.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,120,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,886.07. The trade was a 2.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 176,631 shares of company stock worth $217,016 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADV opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $535.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Advantage Solutions from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

