UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $79.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $345.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.06 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

