UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Diversified Energy were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Energy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,319,000 after buying an additional 468,312 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth $6,274,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Energy by 687.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 269,759 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 203,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,627,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DEC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DEC opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Diversified Energy Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

