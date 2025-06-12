UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 29,408 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,408 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in TechTarget by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in TechTarget by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.58 million, a PE ratio of -17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $35.11.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

