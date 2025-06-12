UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Takes Position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in LandBridge by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 426,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LandBridge in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in LandBridge in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LandBridge news, Director David N. Capobianco sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $142,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 70.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LandBridge Price Performance

LandBridge Announces Dividend

LB stock opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92. LandBridge Co LLC has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LandBridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

