UBS Group Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $140.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.59.

Datadog Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $13,067,394.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,715 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,102.65. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $13,451,522.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 466,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,373,399.05. This trade represents a 21.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,582 shares of company stock valued at $77,926,597. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 70.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Siren L.L.C. raised its holdings in Datadog by 55.9% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

