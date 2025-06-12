UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Stock

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ellington Credit from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Ellington Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

NYSE:EARN opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Ellington Credit has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 226.01%. The business had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gregory Morris Borenstein purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $37,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,140. This represents a 80.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 56,104,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,122,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 773,169 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 570.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 481,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 409,817 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 415.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 379,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 306,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,779 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

