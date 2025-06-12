UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 1,136 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 121.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in RB Global by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on RBA. National Bankshares cut their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $743,366.45. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,125.95. This represents a 27.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,345,510 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.38 and a 52-week high of $109.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.41.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

