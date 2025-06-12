UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 1,223 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $1,624,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 178,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 57,690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

Newmont Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $112,344.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,786.20. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

