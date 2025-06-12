UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 176 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in State Street were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,715,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.4% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 347,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 3,431.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra Research lowered State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.54.

State Street Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of State Street stock opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.09.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.