UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 2,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.8%

SLV opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

