UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 360 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,601,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,359,000 after purchasing an additional 234,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,691,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LECO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.40.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $203.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.30. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $161.11 and a one year high of $222.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.39 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

