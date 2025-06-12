UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 784 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 574.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

NYSE:WMS opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.11.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

